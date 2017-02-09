Minnesota United plays Vancouver in the first of three games the expansion side will play in Portland, Oregon. Click here to watch the game. The match begins at 7 p.m.

The match is the first of three for the Loons in Portland,. They will play the Portland Timbers at 7 p.m. Sunday and Real Salt Lake at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

