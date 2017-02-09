Minnesota United plays Vancouver in the first of three games the expansion side will play in Portland, Oregon. Click here to watch the game. The match begins at 7 p.m.
The match is the first of three for the Loons in Portland,. They will play the Portland Timbers at 7 p.m. Sunday and Real Salt Lake at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
More from Star Tribune
More From StribSports Upload
Sports
Live at 7 p.m.: Watch Minnesota United's first stadium preseason game
The Loons play the Vancouver Whitecaps in the first of three games the expansion side will play in Portland. Click here to watch the game.
Sports
Tony Dungy, Deion Sanders battle over stealing signals on the sideline
Former NFL star Sanders this week called out Dungy, who coached the Indianapolis Colts to two Super Bowl titles, for stealing signals. Dungy, the former coach and Gophers quarterback, fired back.
Sports
Goal! Women's Frozen Four title game on live TV this year
After several years of complaints from hockey fans, including Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton, the NCAA women's Frozen Four championship game will be broadcast live next month.
Sports
How mad are Iowa fans? 'This fills me with anger I have never felt'
Twin Cities media didn't spend much time recapping the controversial sequence in the final minute of regulation play. But Iowa fans used college basketball used the Internet to vent.
Sports
Official hockey lingo: Merriam-Webster adds 'five-hole' to the dictionary
'Five-hole' is one of more than 1,000 new words added to the dictionary this this week along with other sports terms 'airball' and 'up-fake.'
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.