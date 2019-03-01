The Minnesota state hockey tournament field will be completed Friday night with the last two section championship games, both at 7 p.m. in the east metro.
Can't decide which one to attend? You can watch them both here.
White Bear Lake plays Hill-Murray in Section 4AA and Mahtomedi plays Totino Grace in Class 4A.
For complete boys' high school hockey coverage, go here to see our hockey hub.
To subscribe to our new Puck Drop e-mail newsletter, click here.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Will Vikings take an offensive lineman in first round of draft?
After missing the playoffs, partly because of offensive issues, the team seeks to improve on the line.
Gophers
No. 10 Marquette looks to extend streak vs Creighton
Creighton (15-13, 6-9) vs. No. 10 Marquette (23-5, 12-3)Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee; Sunday, 3 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Marquette looks for its seventh straight win…
Golf
Justin Thomas struggles with 'dead arm' at Honda Classic
Justin Thomas thought some ice and a couple of anti-inflammatory pills would fix his right arm.
MN United
Column: Major League Soccer seeks respect in own backyard
Major League Soccer begins its 24th season this weekend, still craving a smidgen of respect on the world stage.