Short of cruising down I-35, there's one way to watch the Loons at 7:30 p.m. tonight in U.S. Open Cup play vs. Sporting Kansas City. And you've found it.
You can watch the match by clicking here if the video does not appear below.
More from Star Tribune
More From StribSports Upload
Sports
Live at 7:30: Minnesota United vs. Sporting KC in U.S. Open Cup
United begins its 2017 U.S. Open Cup play in a familiar spot: At Kansas City. The two sides played last week. Click here for a live stream of the match.
Twins
Twins and their historic 28 hits: 3 ways to look at 'em
The historic Twins' offensive output from Tuesday's 20-7 victory over Seattle can be looked at in words, numbers and a 28-second video. Here's what we're talking about.
Twins
Expert analysis: Scouting reports, video of top three Twins draft picks
Learn about the Twins' top three draft choices and watch video of their high school and college action. Scouting reports are from mlb.com.
Lynx
Lindsay Whalen: 'I look forward to when (my) record is broken'
After becoming the winningest player in WNBA history, Lynx and former Gophers star Lindsay Whalen said she'll be thrilled when 'some little girl' breaks the record she just set.
Twins
Twins won't get ex-Rangers closer Dyson (and may face him this weekend)
Despite his terrible start, Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said there was a pretty good market for Dyson, who was sent to San Francisco.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.