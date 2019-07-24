More from Star Tribune
Nation After Neil Armstrong died in 2012, Ohio hospital paid his family a secret $6 million settlement
National
Deputy indicted for manslaughter due in court
The Washington County sheriff's deputy indicted for manslaughter in the shooting death of a 23-year-old Lake Elmo man last year is due in court.
National
Robert Mueller to take center stage at Russia probe hearings
Former Trump-Russia special counsel Robert Mueller finally faces congressional interrogators on Wednesday, testifying in televised hearings that Democrats hope will weaken President Donald Trump's reelection prospects in ways that Mueller's book-length report did not. Republicans are ready to defend Trump and turn their fire on Mueller and his team instead.
Politics
Live at 8 a.m.: Presidential candidate interview with Sen. Amy Klobuchar
8 a.m. today: Sen. Amy Klobuchar participates in Washington Post Live's presidential candidate interview series. Klobuchar will be asked about campaign issues and how she hopes to differentiate herself from a crowded field of Democratic candidates. The Post's national political reporter Robert Costa is the interviewer.
Politics
Republican legislator continues battle with Rep. Ilhan Omar
Rep. Steve Drazkowski of Mazeppa launched a website focused on Rep. Ilhan Omar and also submitted a formal request for an investigation to the U.S. House Ethics Committee.