Section finals begin in boys' hockey tonight, and four games will be available through livestreams.
In Section 8AA, Moorhead and Brainerd will meet at Sanford Center in Bemidji. at 7 p.m.
In Section 3A Hutchinson plays New Ulm at Gustavus in St. Peter, at 7:30 p.m.
Video of both games will be carried by prepspotlight.tv.
Audio of the Section 2AA and 6AA games from Mariucci Arena will be livestreamed, with Holy Family playing Eden Prairie at 6 p.m. and Benilde-St. Margaret's playing Edina afterward.
Those games are available through mnhockey.tv.
Game updates and more from around the state are available on our high school live blog.
Game reports, schedules and more are on the Star Tribune's boys' hockey hub.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Johnny Manziel released, barred from other CFL teams
Johnny Manziel's time in the Canadian Football League is over.
Wolves
Bucks, Kings collaborate to address social injustice
Nearly a year after police fatally shot an unarmed black man in Sacramento and a series of protests ensued in California's capital, the Kings and Milwaukee Bucks collaborated on a daylong summit Wednesday to address social injustice and encourage engagement and thoughtful discussions to try to bring about change.
Gophers
Iowa coach McCaffery suspended 2 games for profane outburst
Iowa has suspended coach Fran McCaffery for two games for yelling at an official in a hallway heading to the locker room following Tuesday's loss at Ohio State.
Sports
Live at 6 p.m.: Four section tinal hockey games on the web
Section finals begin in boys' hockey tonight, and four games will be available through livestreams.
Gophers
Gophers need more from their veterans, especially on the road
Jordan Murphy, Amir Coffey and Dupree McBrayer have gone cold, with the Gophers fighting for an NCAA bid.