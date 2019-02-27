Section finals begin in boys' hockey tonight, and four games will be available through livestreams.

In Section 8AA, Moorhead and Brainerd will meet at Sanford Center in Bemidji. at 7 p.m.

In Section 3A Hutchinson plays New Ulm at Gustavus in St. Peter, at 7:30 p.m.

Video of both games will be carried by prepspotlight.tv.

Audio of the Section 2AA and 6AA games from Mariucci Arena will be livestreamed, with Holy Family playing Eden Prairie at 6 p.m. and Benilde-St. Margaret's playing Edina afterward.

Those games are available through mnhockey.tv.

Game updates and more from around the state are available on our high school live blog.

Game reports, schedules and more are on the Star Tribune's boys' hockey hub.