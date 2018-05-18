The Gophers softball team advanced to the NCAA regional finals Sunday with its 3-0 defeat of Texas and 11-3 win over Boise State on Saturday in Seattle.

The Gophers next play Washington at 6 p.m. Sunday. Washington is undefeated and Minnesota has one loss in the double-elimination regional. If the Gophers win, a second game will follow.

To follow the play-by-play in real time, the NCAA Gamecenter is here.

For ESPN subscribers, the game is scheduled to be broadcast on the Watch ESPN app and on ESPN's web site. If you're an ESPN subscriber, you can get a link to the video here.

The Washington double-elimination bracket is here.

The 64-team tournament bracket is here.

Tweets from @GopherSoftball are here.