The Gophers softball team is playing an elimination game Saturday vs. Boise State in the NCAA regional softball tournament in Seattle. Minnesota lost 2-1 to Texas in its opening game; Boise State lost 8-0 to Waashington.

Minnesota is 39-16, including 22 victories in its last 25 games, and won the Big Ten tournament last weekend in Madison.

