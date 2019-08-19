More from Star Tribune
National
Planned Parenthood exits federal family planning service
Planned Parenthood says it's pulling out of the federal family planning program rather than abide by a new Trump administration rule prohibiting participants from referring patients for abortions.
National
Michael Bennet banking on moderation in age of Trump
Michael Bennet was about as fired up as he ever gets at the Iowa State Fair's Political Soapbox, railing against Bernie Sanders' health care plan — but politely.
National
Twitter shuts Chinese accounts targeting Hong Kong protests
Twitter says it has suspended more than 200,000 accounts that it believes were linked to the Chinese government and a disinformation campaign targeting the protests in Hong Kong.
Politics
Live at 3 p.m.: Omar, Tlaib discuss Israel travel restrictions
Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib are hosting a news conference at 3 p.m. at the Minnesota State Capitol to address travel restrictions to the Palestinian territories and Israel and potential policy responses.
National
Sheriff: Review begun of Texas officers who led man by rope
A Texas sheriff says his office is reviewing whether any procedures were violated in the arrest of a black man who was led by a rope through city streets by two white officers mounted on horseback.