National
The Latest: Attorney general cracks down on price-gouging
The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak in Minnesota (all times local):
Music
The Latest: Milwaukee County courts extend tech requirements
The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak in Wisconsin (all times local):
Coronavirus
Minnesota hospitals rush to get ready as COVID cases rise to 262
Hotels, shuttered nursing homes and public buildings are being considered as solutions to the expected crush of patients needing hospital care, an official said as health authorities reported 27 more patients from the day before.
Coronavirus
Weeks of social distancing, isolation would take toll on Minnesotans with mental illness
The pandemic has upended the availability of treatment, activities, routines, and access to people that help Minnesota residents cope with mental illness.
National
Amid new death warning, Evers clamps down on businesses
Faced with an estimate that up to 1,000 Wisconsin residents could die from the coronavirus within two weeks and that hospitals could get overwhelmed, Gov. Tony Evers issued a sweeping order Tuesday closing nonessential businesses, banning gatherings of any size and imposing month-long travel restrictions.