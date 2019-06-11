The state lacrosse tournament starts Tuesday with boys' and girls' quarterfinals. Click on the links below for live video of all eight matches, as well as other information to follow the tournament.

Matches start at 11 a.m. with Lakeville North vs. Eden Prairie in the boys' tournament anmd Breck School vs. Forest Lake in the girls' tournament.

Links to video of the boys' matches are here.

Links to video of the girls' matches are here.

Video is provided by Prep Spotlight TV.

Game reports, a complete tournament schedule and other news is on the Star Tribune lacrosse hub.

Social media updates from Star Tribune staff and others are on our high school Live Blog.

Read about Quentin Matsui of Eden Prairie, the Star Tribune's metro boys' lacrosse player of the year.

Read about Kacie Riggs of Eden Prairie, the Star Tribune's metro girls' lacrosse player of the year.