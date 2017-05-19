After defeating Louisiana Tech 11-3 in the first game of the regional, Minnesota plays Alabama at 11:30 a.m. in the double-elimination tournament.

The starting time was changed Friday night becaose of bad weather expected in Tuscaloosa, Ala., where the regional is being played.

A victory will move the Gophers into Sunday afternoon's title round; a loss means they will play the winner of a loser's bracket game between Louisiana Tech and Albany at 4:30 p.m.

If you are an ESPN subscriber, you can watch the video by clicking here or on the Watch ESPN app for your mobile device.

If you can't watch, in-game play-by-play and statistics are here.

Star Tribune correspondent Tommy Deas is covering the tournament and you can get his game updates on Twttier here.

You can also get game updates, including video highlights, by following @GopherSoftball.



Game results, brackets and more tournament information are available at NCAA.com.

Here are profiles of the Gophers and the three other teams playing in Alabama.

Click here for 2017 Gophers softball statistics.