The final day of the state dance team tournament from Target Center is today.
Here's the dance team schedule, which you can watch by clicking here:
Class 1A high kick qualifying at 11:20 a.m. and finals at 5:20 p.m.
Class 2A high kick qualifying at 1:50 p.m. and finals at 7 p.m.
Class 3A high kick qualifying at 1:55 p.m. and finals at 7 p.m.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Shiffrin fight illness, wins 4th straight slalom at worlds
Mikaela Shiffrin fought through sickness to win an unprecedented fourth straight slalom title at the world championships after one of the most resilient performances of her career.
High Schools
Live at 11:20 a.m.: Watch the Minnesota state dance team tournament
The final day of the state dance team tournament from Target Center is today. Click here for a schedule and links to live video of all three classes.
Motorsports
AP Was There: Yarborough-Allison brawl mars '79 Daytona 500
Richard Petty won the race. Who won the fight?
Motorsports
AP Was There: Petty wins fight-marred 1979 Daytona 500
EDITOR'S NOTE __ Having grown up in Ohio, I had never seen a NASCAR race in person until the weekend of racing that climaxed with…
Golf
Sweden's Langfors leads by 1 after 3 rounds of World Super 6
Sweden's Per Langfors was at the top of the leaderboard after three rounds of the World Super 6, with Ireland's Paul Dunne, Norway's Kristoffer Reitan and Australian Brad Kennedy one stroke behind in the European Tour event.