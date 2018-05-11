The Gophers softball team is trying to defend its Big Ten softball title in this weekend's conference tournament.
They take on No. 4-seed Northwestern in the championship game in a game delayed from Saturday by rain. First pitch is scheduled for 10 a.m., and you can follow the action here.
Minnesota is the No. 2 seed in the tournament after recovering from a slow start to win 21 of its last 23 games.
You can read more about the Gophers' regular season here.
The Gophers beat No. 3-seed Indiana in the semifinals. You can get the play-by-play and statistics from that game here.
Tweets from @GopherSoftball are here.
If you are a subscriber to the Big Ten Network, you can enter your log-in information and watch here.
The tournament bracket is here.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.