The Gophers softball team is trying to defend its Big Ten softball title in this weekend's conference tournament.

They take on No. 4-seed Northwestern in the championship game in a game delayed from Saturday by rain. First pitch is scheduled for 10 a.m., and you can follow the action here.

Minnesota is the No. 2 seed in the tournament after recovering from a slow start to win 21 of its last 23 games.

