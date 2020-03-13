More from Star Tribune
Debunking viral Facebook post: No, you can't kill a virus by drinking warm water
Beyond drinking water, the hoax says people can tell if they're not infected by holding their breath for more than 10 seconds without coughing or discomfort.
Local
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Local
Map: Tracking coronavirus in Minnesota
See which Minnesota counties have reported COVID-19 and read about the individual cases.
Minneapolis
State to announce new measures to control spread of COVID-19
State officials will announce new measures to control the spread of COVID-19 this afternoon, moving Minnesota into a new phase of the public health response to a virus that has changed daily life for much of the world.
Variety
WIAA cancels girls, boys tournaments due to coronavirus
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association has canceled all remaining games of the state girls basketball tournament, the boys sectional finals and next weekend's boys tournament because of coronavirus concerns.