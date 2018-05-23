After winning the regular season title and winning their first three games in the Big Ten baseball tournament, the Gophers meet No. 2-seeded Purdue at 1 p.m. in the tournament championship game.

The NCAA is scheduled to announce its tournament field on Monday, in which 64 teams will be divided into 16 four-team regionals. The Gophers, currently are ranked No. 11 in the latest poll and 14th in RPI, are candidates to play host to a regional.

To follow the play-by-play and get game statistics in real time, click here.

Tournament games are being broadcast on the Big Ten Network. If you're a subscriber, you can watch the games on the web or on your mobile device by clicking here.

The full tournament bracket and results are here.

Our tournament preview, featuring Gophers leading hitter Terrin Vava and more information about the postseason, is here.

Tweets from @GopherBaseball are here.