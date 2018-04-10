More from Star Tribune
AP News Guide: Bill to fight online sex trafficking
A 1996 law that shields online services from being liable for what their users do would be weakened by a sex-trafficking bill awaiting President Donald Trump's signature.
Nation
Top GOP senator warns Trump that talk of ousting special counsel Robert Mueller 'would be suicide'
A top Republican senator said Tuesday that it would be "suicide" for President Donald Trump to discuss firing special counsel Robert Mueller as tensions heightened…
National
Trump cancels Latin America trip to focus on Syria
President Donald Trump on Tuesday canceled plans to travel to South America this week, choosing to stay in the United States to manage the U.S. response to Syria's apparent chemical weapons attack on civilians.
National
Vukmir accuses Nicholson of being childish, arrogant
Republican U.S. Senate candidates Leah Vukmir and Kevin Nicholson are sparring over the importance of winning the state GOP endorsement.
National
Facebook sends privacy alerts to affected users
Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal. A notification that appeared on Facebook for…
