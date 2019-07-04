ONEIDA, Wis. — Yu Liu of China broke her personal best on the same course with a 10-under 62 that gave her a one-shot lead among early starters Thursday in the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic.
Liu shot a career-low 63 a year ago in the second round of the Thornberry Creek tournament.
On a soft Thornberry Creek at Oneida course, she led by one shot over Yealimi Noh and Jeongeun Lee. Another shot back was a group that included Anna Nordqvist and Shanshan Feng. Sung Hyun Park, in her return to No. 1 in the world, opened with a 65.
Half of the 70 players who teed off in the morning broke 70.
Presley Cornelius, an Oneida Tribal member given a sponsor exemption, made only three pars and shot 96.
