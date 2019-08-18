Little League World Series

Coon Rapids-Andover vs. South Riding (Va.), 10 a.m. • ESPN

Two pitching-deep teams collide

Preview: Greg Bloom, the Coon Rapids-Andover Little League (CRALL) manager, said his players are ready for their next opponent. "We played extremely well in our first one," he said in a phone interview, referring to CRALL's 2-1 win over Bowling Green, Ky., on Friday. "Good defense, good pitching." Jameson Kuznia went 4⅔ innings, giving up one unearned run and two hits but threw 85 pitches, making him unavailable this game. "We're deep in pitching; we have five guys who can throw," Bloom said. If CRALL wins, it will play at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; if it loses, it will play an elimination game at 7 p.m. Monday.

Scouting report: South Riding beat Rhode Island 3-0 on Friday on a combined no-hitter by Justin Lee, Liam Thyen and Chase Obstgarten. They struck out nine and walked two, and Brady Yates hit a two-run homer in the fifth. "We expect to see the same three [pitchers] — I'd not be shocked," said Bloom, whose all-star team is 14-2. "If we get a couple on base, we have to make sure we come through in the clutch."

Players to watch: CRALL shortstop Jaxon Kuznia, whose web gem in the fifth on Friday saved at least one run. "He has made a couple plays like that before," Bloom said. "With him and Maddy [Freking at second], it's very tough for a ball to get through the middle."

ROMAN AUGUSTOVIZ