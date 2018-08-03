A 28-year-old Little Falls, Minn., man arrested Tuesday is expected to face charges in the death of a 62-year-old woman who died of a overdose earlier this year, according to St. Cloud police.

The suspect is expected to face charges of third-degree murder and drug possession, officials said. He is currently in the Morrison County jail on several outstanding warrants.

Police found Julie Maxine Vogelsang sitting in a chair and unresponsive at a residence off Hwy. 100 in St. Cloud around noon May 3. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy conducted by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office concluded that Vogelsang died of a mixed drug overdose, including heroin, officials said. St. Cloud investigators found evidence that showed that the suspect had given her the drug.

Authorities found the suspect in Little Falls on Tuesday and arrested him on outstanding warrants, including theft, drug possession and giving officers a false name.

A warrant was issued for the suspect’s arrest on suspicion of the woman’s murder and drug possession Thursday. He will eventually be moved to the Benton County jail for a court hearing on those charges.

Miguel Otárola