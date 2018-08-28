COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Lithuania's president says that the European Union can't turn its back on Turkey, adding that "it's necessary to search for solutions to assist Turkey" to help curb terror threats and migration to Europe.

Dalia Grybauskaite said after meeting Turkey's visiting foreign minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, that "Turkey needs Europe and Europe needs Turkey in trade, security, migration and other areas."

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius said Tuesday that "Turkey will always be a sincere partner of dialogue for Lithuania," adding "it's abnormal not to speak directly, even when there are problematic issues."

Ties between the EU and would-be member Turkey are tense, in part because of concerns over the rule of law in the country. EU members also want Turkey to tackle the flow of migrants to Europe.