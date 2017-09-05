Podcast 442778633 Access Vikings

Listen: Vikings go young on 53-man roster, Saints preview and predictions

Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer preview the 2017 Vikings after a weekend full of roster moves. (1:00) What does Alex Boone's release mean for the Vikings offense? (10:00) Does starting 3 rookies signify a sense of urgency from the coaching staff? (16:30) Vikings make a move for a third QB in Kyle Sloter. (22:00) FB C.J. Ham and CB Tramaine Brock highlight our other roster takeaways. (31:00) Previewing Vikings-Saints and Adrian Peterson's return. (42:00) Predictions for Monday night and the 2017 season.