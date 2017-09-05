More from Star Tribune
Pablo Carreno Busta reaches 1st major semifinal at US Open
Pablo Carreno Busta reached his first Grand Slam semifinal by beating No. 29 Diego Schwartzman of Argentina 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 at the U.S. Open on Tuesday.
Twins
Twins activate Robbie Grossman, call up pitcher Michael Tonkin
Mejia, Enns will join Chattanooga for the Southern League playoffs.
Gophers
Florida St drops to No. 10 after loss; Clemson up to No. 3
Florida State slipped all the way to the No. 10 in The Associated Press college football poll after losing to Alabama and losing quarterback Deondre…
Vikings
Listen: Vikings go young on 53-man roster, Saints preview and predictions
Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer preview the 2017 Vikings after a weekend full of roster moves. (1:00) What does Alex Boone's release mean for the Vikings offense? (10:00) Does starting 3 rookies signify a sense of urgency from the coaching staff? (16:30) Vikings make a move for a third QB in Kyle Sloter. (22:00) FB C.J. Ham and CB Tramaine Brock highlight our other roster takeaways. (31:00) Previewing Vikings-Saints and Adrian Peterson's return. (42:00) Predictions for Monday night and the 2017 season.
Motorsports
Hendrick drivers give $200,000 to create Harvey relief fund
Hendrick Motorsports' four drivers have committed $200,000 to benefit Hurricane Harvey victims, and the drivers hope to raise a total of $500,000.
