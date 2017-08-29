One month after Steve Whitmire was fired from voicing Kermit the Frog, fans of the Muppets can hear the new voice of the famous green puppet.

In Monday’s “Muppet Thought of the Week” video, we see Kermit giving us some life lessons: “Dreams are how we figure out where we want to go. Life is how we get there.”

In July, it was announced that Whitmire, the longtime performer behind the famous green puppet, would leave the Muppets after nearly 30 years. Matt Vogel, who voiced and operated Kermit’s doppelganger Constantine in the 2014 film “Muppets Most Wanted,” took over the role.

Vogel became just the third actor to perform Kermit since the characters inception in 1955. The character was originated by Muppets creator Jim Henson, with Whitmire taking over following Henson’s death in 1990.

At the time, no reason was given for the exit, although Whitmore later said he was fired. Muppets Studio then weighed in on his accusations. A spokesperson for the studio told TheWrap that the performer was let go due to his “repeated unacceptable business conduct.”

