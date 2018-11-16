LAS VEGAS — Some of the winners of the 19th annual Latin Grammy Awards, presented Thursday in Las Vegas: — Album of the year: "¡México por siempre!" Luis Miguel — Song of the year (songwriter's award): "Telefonia," Jorge Drexler — Record of the year: "Telefonia," Jorge Drexler — New artist: Karol G — Contemporary pop album: "F.A.M.E." Maluma — Urban music album: "Vibras," J Balvin — Urban song: "Dura," Daddy Yankee, Urbani Mota Cedeño, Juan G. Rivera Vázquez and Luis Jorge Romero, songwriters (Daddy Yankee) — Best urban fusion-performance: "Malamente," Rosalía — Traditional pop vocal album: "Hazte sentir," Laura Pausini — Best Norteña Album: Calibre 50 and Los Ángeles (tie) — Best singer-songwriter album: "Salvavidas de Hielo," Jorge Drexler — Rock album: "Expectativas," Bunbury — Alternative album: "Claroscura," Aterciopelados — Alternative song: "Malamente," Antón Alvarez Alfaro, Pablo Diaz-Reixa and Rosalía, songwriters (Rosalía) — Salsa album: "25/7," Victor Manuelle — Folk album: "Musas (un homenaje al folclore latinoamericano en manos de Los Macorinos), Vol. 2," Natalia Lafourcade — Latin jazz album: "Naturaleza universal," Hermeto Pascoal and Big Band — Person of the year: Mana __ Complete list available at www.latingrammy.com

