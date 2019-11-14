NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Complete list of winners from the 2019 Country Music Association Awards, held Wednesday at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
— Entertainer of the year: Garth Brooks
— Female vocalist of the year: Kacey Musgraves
— Male vocalist of the year: Luke Combs
— New artist of the year: Ashley McBryde
— Album of the year: "GIRL," Maren Morris
— Song of the year: "Beautiful Crazy," Luke Combs
— Single of the year: "God's Country," Blake Shelton
— Vocal duo of the year: Dan + Shay
— Vocal group of the year: Old Dominion
— Musical event of the year: "Old Town Road (Remix)," Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
— Music video of the year "Rainbow," Kacey Musgraves
— Musician of the year: Jenee Fleenor (fiddle)