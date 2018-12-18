With Christmas a week away, nine out of 353 Division I men's basketball teams remain undefeated.

They are No. 1 Kansas (9-0), No. 4 Michigan (11-0), No. 5 Virginia (9-0), No. 6 Nevada (11-0), No. 12 Texas Tech (10-0), No. 14 Buffalo (10-0), No. 21 Houston (10-0), No. 24 Furman (12-0) and unranked St. John's (10-0).

Buffalo, off to its best start since 1930-31, plays at Syracuse on Tuesday night. The Bulls have not beaten the Orange since Jan. 15, 1963. They will become the first ranked nonconference team to play an unranked Syracuse team at the Carrier Dome since Jan. 7, 1984.

Monday's games

Vanderbilt 81, No. 18 Arizona State 65: The Commodores (7-2) ended an eight-game losing streak against ranked opponents with a victory over the Sun Devils (8-2), who were making their first visit to Nashville.

Northwestern 88, Chicago State 46: Freshman Miller Kopp and Vic Law each scored 17 points for the host Wildcats (8-3).

Notes

• South Dakota will face the nation's No. 1 team for the second time in the Division I era when it plays at Kansas on Tuesday night. The Coyotes, who lost to No. 1 Duke last season, are 0-6 all-time against ranked opponents. South Dakota and Kansas have never met.

• Nebraska climbed back into the Associated Press Top 25 at No. 25, giving the Big Ten seven ranked teams for the third time in four weeks.

• The Gophers remained No. 13 in the AP women's poll for a second straight week.

