LOS ANGELES — The latest winners at the 92nd Academy Awards, which were held Sunday at the Dolby Theatre:

Best supporting actor: Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"

Animated feature: "Toy Story 4"

Animated short film: "Hair Love"

Original screenplay: "Parasite," Bong Joon-ho and Jin Won Han

Adapted screenplay: "Jojo Rabbit," Taika Waititi

Live action short film: "The Neighbors' Window"

Production design: "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"

Costume design: "Little Women"

Documentary feature: "American Factory"

Documentary short subject: "Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)"

Best supporting actress: Laura Dern, "Marriage Story"

___

For full coverage of the Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/AcademyAwards