BAYREUTH, Germany — Lise Davidsen scored a triumph at this summer's Bayreuth (BY-roit) festival in Germany, but when the Norwegian soprano auditioned for her role she found it a chilling experience.

That's because the opera house, built for performances of Richard Wagner's operas, has no air conditioning or heating. When Davidsen took the stage for her tryout it was winter and the temperature was only 16 degrees. She shivered as she sang and said, "I think there was a little bit of extra vibrato."

But Davidsen, 32, won over the audience and critics in the role of Elisabeth in "Tannhauser." In November she'll make her Metropolitan Opera debut in New York City in Tchaikovsky's "Queen of Spades." In the spring she'll co-star with tenor Jonas Kaufmann in Beethoven's "Fidelio" at London's Royal Opera House.