LOS ANGELES — Lisa Borders says she has resigned as president and CEO of Time's Up, the gender equality initiative formed last year in response to sexual misconduct allegations in Hollywood.
Borders says in statement Monday that she is stepping aside "with deep regret" due to family issues. She didn't elaborate.
Chief Operating Officer Rebecca Goldman will serve as interim CEO while the organization conducts an executive search.
Borders, former president of the WNBA, was named head of Time's Up last year.
The organization was formed in January 2018 in response to sexual misconduct allegations leveled against powerful men in the entertainment industry including Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey.
