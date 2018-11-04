Min_Murray 1 run (Bailey kick), 9:53.

Det_FG Prater 35, 13:16.

Det_FG Prater 35, 4:45.

Min_Thielen 2 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 3:20.

Min_FG Bailey 39, :04.

Min_Hunter 32 fumble return (Bailey kick), 6:57.

Det_FG Prater 37, 1:11.

A_66,825.

RUSHING_Detroit, K.Johnson 12-37, Golladay 1-8, Blount 5-8, T.Wilson 1-7, Stafford 5-6. Minnesota, Cook 10-89, Murray 10-31, Thielen 1-5, Cousins 2-3.

PASSING_Detroit, Stafford 25-36-0-199. Minnesota, Cousins 18-22-1-164.

RECEIVING_Detroit, Riddick 7-36, M.Jones 6-66, Golladay 3-46, K.Johnson 3-7, Willson 2-17, T.Jones 2-13, Roberts 1-12, Blount 1-2. Minnesota, Thielen 4-22, Cook 4-20, Beebe 3-21, Treadwell 2-37, Rudolph 2-28, Al.Robinson 2-20, Murray 1-16.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.