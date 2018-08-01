ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay insists he was not scared when his right knee needed to be evaluated during practice.
Slay limped off the field Wednesday after falling in coverage, trying to keep weight off his right leg. He returned to participate in drills and was running full speed to keep up with Detroit's wide receivers.
Slay emerged as one of the NFL's top cover corners last season and earned All Pro honors.
Detroit drafted him 36th overall in 2013. He had a career-high eight interceptions last season, tying Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard for the most in the NFL.
Slay is in the second season of a $50 million, four-year contract.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Report: Meyer's wife was told of abuse by Buckeyes assistant
The ex-wife of former Ohio State assistant coach Zach Smith says she told Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer's wife in 2015 that her husband had assaulted…
Twins
After Fiers gets hurt, Iglesias leads Tigers over Reds 7-4
Jose Iglesias drove in three runs, Jim Adduci homered and the Detroit Tigers survived the loss of pitcher Mike Fiers to an early injury to beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-4 Wednesday for a two-game sweep.
Twins
Carrasco, Indians top Twins 2-0 to push lead to 10 games
Carlos Carrasco struck out 10 while taking a shutout into the eighth inning, winning his fourth straight start since returning from the disabled list to carry the Cleveland Indians to a 2-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.
Twins
Nationals jettison Kelley after mound outburst during team's 25-4 win
Shawn Kelley appeared agitated and was working quickly, and he had already allowed a run when the plate umpire warned him to slow down. Then he gave up a two-run homer and acted out.
Twins
Carrasco, Indians top Twins 2-0 to push lead to 10 games
Carlos Carrasco struck out 10 while taking a shutout into the eighth inning, winning his fourth straight start since returning from the disabled list to carry the Cleveland Indians to a 2-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.