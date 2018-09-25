NEW YORK — A former puppet specialist with the Broadway musical "The Lion King" is accused of printing a 3-D gun in the theater's prop room.
Ilya Vett was arrested last week on a misdemeanor charge.
A criminal complaint says a police officer observed a 3-D printer producing a "hard black plastic object" shaped like a revolver.
It says Vett told a detective that he was making a gun as a gift for his brother, who lives upstate and has a gun license.
In New York, it is illegal for an unlicensed person to print a 3-D revolver.
Vett's attorney did not immediately respond to a comment request on Tuesday.
Disney Theatrical Productions declined to comment but confirmed that Vett no longer works at the show.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Celebrities
Will Smith to make birthday bungee jump near Grand Canyon
Will Smith is diving head first into turning 50.
National
2-year window for clergy abuse lawsuits sent to state Senate
A proposal to give victims of child sexual abuse in Pennsylvania an opportunity to file lawsuits over claims that would otherwise be too outdated to pursue overwhelmingly passed the state House on Tuesday, but it was unclear if it will get through the Senate.
Variety
Just Dunkin': Dunkin' Donuts to change its name
Dunkin is losing the donuts from its name.
National
Oil prices and interest rates rise, but US stocks are mixed
U.S. stocks are mixed Tuesday as energy companies continue to rise with oil prices, but airlines fall as investors anticipate higher fuel costs. Facebook is slumping after the co-founders of Instagram announced that they are resigning from the photo sharing company. Bond yields are rising as investors expect the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark rate on Wednesday, and high-dividend companies are declining.
National
Watchdog: MDs with convictions hired to examine immigrants
One physician appointed to examine immigrants was convicted of solicitation of capital murder because he tried to hire a hit man to kill a dissatisfied patient in Houston. Another had a history of sexual misconduct and exploitation of female patients. And a third was disciplined for allowing her staff to dilute vaccines.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.