"The Lion King" rode its circle of life into a second weekend atop the box office, and "Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood," while not quite doing fairy-tale numbers, gave director Quentin Tarantino his biggest opening ever.

Disney's photorealistic remake of the Hamlet-themed tale of Mufasa, Simba and Nala, featuring the voices of Donald Glover and Beyoncé, brought in $75 million in North America, according to studio estimates Sunday. Its domestic total of $350 million makes it the year's fourth highest-grossing film after just 10 days of release.

"Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood" finished a distant second with $40 million in its opening weekend for Sony, but it bested the 2009 opening of Tarantino's "Inglourious Basterds" by $2-plus million and made a strong showing for an R-rated, nearly three-hour film that was not a sequel or remake and was aimed solely at adults.

The film with Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie as denizens of a 1969 Los Angeles where old Hollywood was fading and the Manson family was rising was more star-powered than Tarantino's previous eight movies, though the director himself was as big a draw as any of the top-flight cast.

"In our fan survey, over 40% of the audience went to see the movie because of the director," said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore. "That's incredible. You almost never see that. … That collective star power just paid huge dividends."

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters:

1. "The Lion King," $75.5 million.

2. "Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood," $40.3 million.

3. "Spider-Man: Far From Home," $12.2 million.

4. "Toy Story 4," $9.8 million.

5. "Crawl," $4 million.

6. "Yesterday," $3 million.

7. "Aladdin," $2.8 million.

8. "Stuber," $1.7 million.

9. "Annabelle Comes Home," $1.56 million.

10. "The Farewell," $1.55 million.

