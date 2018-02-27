JOHANNESBURG — South African media say a lion has killed a 22-year-old woman at a game lodge north of Pretoria.
The African News Agency says the female lion mauled the woman in the Hammanskraal area on Tuesday.
Nick Dollman of Netcare 911 told the news agency that paramedics from the group were called to the scene, but the woman died from severe injuries.
