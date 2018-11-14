JERUSALEM — Longtime political activist Moshe Lion has been elected mayor of Jerusalem in a victory for ultra-Orthodox Jewish residents.
Lion, who was backed by much of Israel's top leadership, claimed victory over Ofer Berkovitch early Wednesday in a closely contested race. Lion enjoyed the support of key ultra-Orthodox factions and their representatives in government, as well as that of Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman and powerful figures in the ruling Likud party.
The 35-year-old Berkovitch is a secular activist who pushed a progressive agenda against religious hard-liners.
Jerusalem's diverse population is split nearly evenly between Palestinians Arabs, ultra-Orthodox Jews and the rest of the Jewish residents — both secular and observant.
The mayor has little influence over Middle East politics and diplomacy, but has a strong symbolic presence both nationally and internationally.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.