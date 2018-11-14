PARIS — A French animal protection agency says it is caring for a lion cub that was found by police in a Lamborghini on Paris' famed Champs-Elysees boulevard.
The agency, 30 Million Friends, says the cub is the third it has recovered in a month and the sixth feline in under a year. It is calling for beefed-up measures against the trafficking of wild animals in France.
The cub , named Putin but known as Dadou, is less than two months old, the agency says.
The agency said it has filed a legal complaint against the driver of the rented Lamborghini, who was taken into custody.
It said the cub has a few health problems but is basically fine.
