Chester Bennington, the lead singer of Linkin Park, was found dead in his home Thursday morning at the age of 41, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office confirmed.

At 8:56 a.m., local police responded to an address in the 2800 block of Via Vittoria in Palos Verdes Estates in L.A. County. The Coroner’s office responded shortly after 9 a.m. and is current at the scene conducting a full investigation.

The death is being treated as an apparent suicide.

TMZ first reported the news. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that he was found after hanging himself.

Bennington was good friends with Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, who was found dead in May. His death was ruled a suicide by hanging.

Today, July 20, was Cornell’s birthday.

The band just released a new music video on Thursday for its song “Talking To Myself” off the new album “One More Light.”

Linkin Park was scheduled to play Aug. 15 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. It's not clear what the status of the band's tour is in the wake of Bennington's death.

The band’s reps have not responded to requests for comment.