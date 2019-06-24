Lingering rain Monday. Full Blow Summer in 5 Days

"Global warming: Can these striking charts convince nay-sayers?"

"We live in increasingly polarized times. Times where your point of view defines more than your stance on a particular topic – it defines who you are. Perhaps that's why people are so unlikely to change their minds on any given issue, even when there's overwhelming scientific evidence to the contrary. Take immunization, flat-Earthism and, yes, global warming. Cue climate scientist Ed Hawkins who's come up with a new and striking way to visualize climate data: a series of vertical stripes that convey rising temperatures year on year. "All other superfluous information is removed, so that the changes in temperature are seen simply and undeniably," Hawkins writes at the Climate Lab Book. What these charts don't try to show is how hot it was for any particular place in any particular year. Instead, the extremes of color correspond to the extremes in temperature evident for the location. So the darkest blue of a chart for one location probably won't correspond to the same temperature for another. And the same is true for any other hue. For example: in this chart of annual temperatures for Toronto between 1841-2017, the darkest blue represents a mean annual temperature of 5.5° C (41.9° F), and the darkest red represents 11° C (51.8° F):"



"The 10 facts that prove we're in a climate emergency"

"The UK has declared a climate emergency and not enough is being done about it. These are the climate change facts you need to know in 2019. It is real and it is already happening. Human-caused climate change has already been proven to increase the risk of floods and extreme rainfall, heatwaves and wildfires with implications for humans, animals and the environment. And things aren't looking good for the future either. With the concentration of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere projected to maintain an average 411 parts per million (ppm) throughout 2019, there is a long way to go before the ambitious goals of the Paris Agreement are met. To put this into context: atmospheric CO2 hovered around 280 ppm before the start of the Industrial Revolution in 1750 – the 46 per cent increase since then is the main cause of global warming. Reliable temperature records began in 1850 and our world is now about one degree Celsius hotter than in the “pre-industrial” period. The Paris Agreement focuses on keeping the global temperature rise in this century to well below two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels – ideally to 1.5 degrees Celsius – to avoid “severe, widespread and irreversible” climate change effects. But, if current trends continue, the world is likely to pass the 1.5 degrees Celsius mark between 2030 and 2052 unless it finds a way to reach net zero emissions."



Monday Weather Outlook

Here's the weather outlook for Monday across the region, which suggests cooler than average temps continuing with highs only warming into the 70s across much of the state. There will also be lingering showers and a few rumbles of thunder during the day, but it shouldn't be a washout.

Somewhat Soggy Sunday

Here's the weather outlook from early Monday to PM Tuesday, which shows a somewhat soggy Monday on tap with lingering showers and perhaps a few lingering storms. Some of the heaviest rain should move through during the first half of the day with only lingering showers during the afternoon.

Precipitation Potential

Here's the rainfall potential from Sunday to AM Wednesday, which suggests areas of heavy rain shifting across eastern portions of Minnesota and into Wisconsin. Keep in mind that some of this rain could be heavier with some locations picking up nearly 1" or more, while folks in far western MN may stay dry.

Extended Temperature Outlook

The extended temperature outlook through the end of June and into the first week of July is starting to look a little hot and sweaty. The warmest temps look to move in later this week and into the weekend ahead as temps approach 90 degrees with very high humidity. It appears that the warmest and stickiest weather will stick around through the first few days of July before falling back into the low/mid 80s by the first weekend of July.

8-14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's CPC, the 8 to 14 day temperature oulook suggests warmer than average temps moving in across the Upper Midwest as we slide through the first week of July. With that said, we are heading into what is climatologically some of the warmest weather out of the entire year, so this appears to be a fairly warm and muggy stretch moving in!



Major Flooding Sill Ongion Along Mississippi River.

Another round of heavy rain fell across parts of the Central US over the weekend, which unfortunately, has promted more flooding in some areas. Take a look at the river gauge forecast along the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau, MO, which prior to this weekend's heavy rain suggested river levels falling into Moderate Flood Stage by the end of the month, but now Major Flooding looks to continue through early July.

Major Flooding Continues

According to NOAA's NWS, there are 271 river gauges that are forecast to be in flood stage over the next several days. Note that 60 gauges will be in Moderate Flood Stage, while only 6 gauges will be in Major Flood Stage.

Central US Precipitation Since January 1st