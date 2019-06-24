Lingering rain Monday. Full Blow Summer in 5 Days

"Global warming: Can these striking charts convince nay-sayers?"
 
"We live in increasingly polarized times. Times where your point of view defines more than your stance on a particular topic – it defines who you are. Perhaps that's why people are so unlikely to change their minds on any given issue, even when there's overwhelming scientific evidence to the contrary. Take immunization, flat-Earthism and, yes, global warming. Cue climate scientist Ed Hawkins who's come up with a new and striking way to visualize climate data: a series of vertical stripes that convey rising temperatures year on year. "All other superfluous information is removed, so that the changes in temperature are seen simply and undeniably," Hawkins writes at the Climate Lab Book. What these charts don't try to show is how hot it was for any particular place in any particular year. Instead, the extremes of color correspond to the extremes in temperature evident for the location. So the darkest blue of a chart for one location probably won't correspond to the same temperature for another. And the same is true for any other hue. For example: in this chart of annual temperatures for Toronto between 1841-2017, the darkest blue represents a mean annual temperature of 5.5° C (41.9° F), and the darkest red represents 11° C (51.8° F):"
 
See more from New Atlas HERE:
 

______________________________________________________________________________
 
"The 10 facts that prove we're in a climate emergency"
 
"The UK has declared a climate emergency and not enough is being done about it. These are the climate change facts you need to know in 2019. It is real and it is already happening. Human-caused climate change has already been proven to increase the risk of floods and extreme rainfall, heatwaves and wildfires with implications for humans, animals and the environment. And things aren't looking good for the future either. With the concentration of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere projected to maintain an average 411 parts per million (ppm) throughout 2019, there is a long way to go before the ambitious goals of the Paris Agreement are met. To put this into context: atmospheric CO2 hovered around 280 ppm before the start of the Industrial Revolution in 1750 – the 46 per cent increase since then is the main cause of global warming. Reliable temperature records began in 1850 and our world is now about one degree Celsius hotter than in the “pre-industrial” period. The Paris Agreement focuses on keeping the global temperature rise in this century to well below two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels – ideally to 1.5 degrees Celsius – to avoid “severe, widespread and irreversible” climate change effects. But, if current trends continue, the world is likely to pass the 1.5 degrees Celsius mark between 2030 and 2052 unless it finds a way to reach net zero emissions."
 
See more from Wired HERE:
 

_______________________________________________________________________________
 
Monday Weather Outlook
 
Here's the weather outlook for Monday across the region, which suggests cooler than average temps continuing with highs only warming into the 70s across much of the state. There will also be lingering showers and a few rumbles of thunder during the day, but it shouldn't be a washout. 
 
_________________________________________________________________________

Monday Thunder Threat

According to NOAA's SPC, there is a Marginal Risk of severe storms across southeastern MN and the Twin Cities, while much of the rest of the state is under a general thunderstorms risk. With that said, only a few isolated storms maybe possible in the Marginal Risk area, but most shouldn't see anything significant. 

____________________________________________________________________________

Somewhat Soggy Sunday
 
Here's the weather outlook from early Monday to PM Tuesday, which shows a somewhat soggy Monday on tap with lingering showers and perhaps a few lingering storms. Some of the heaviest rain should move through during the first half of the day with only lingering showers during the afternoon. 
 
 _________________________________________________________________________
 
Precipitation Potential
 
Here's the rainfall potential from Sunday to AM Wednesday, which suggests areas of heavy rain shifting across eastern portions of Minnesota and into Wisconsin. Keep in mind that some of this rain could be heavier with some locations picking up nearly 1" or more, while folks in far western MN may stay dry.
 
___________________________________________________________________
 
Extended Temperature Outlook
 
The extended temperature outlook through the end of June and into the first week of July is starting to look a little hot and sweaty. The warmest temps look to move in later this week and into the weekend ahead as temps approach 90 degrees with very high humidity. It appears that the warmest and stickiest weather will stick around through the first few days of July before falling back into the low/mid 80s by the first weekend of July.
 
____________________________________________________________________________
 
8-14 Day Temperature Outlook
 
According to NOAA's CPC, the 8 to 14 day temperature oulook suggests warmer than average temps moving in across the Upper Midwest as we slide through the first week of July. With that said, we are heading into what is climatologically some of the warmest weather out of the entire year, so this appears to be a fairly warm and muggy stretch moving in!
 

________________________________________________________________________________
 
Major Flooding Sill Ongion Along Mississippi River.
 
Another round of heavy rain fell across parts of the Central US over the weekend, which unfortunately, has promted more flooding in some areas. Take a look at the river gauge forecast along the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau, MO, which prior to this weekend's heavy rain suggested river levels falling into Moderate Flood Stage by the end of the month, but now Major Flooding looks to continue through early July. 
 
 __________________________________________________________________________
 
Major Flooding Continues
 
According to NOAA's NWS, there are 271 river gauges that are forecast to be in flood stage over the next several days. Note that 60 gauges will be in Moderate Flood Stage, while only 6 gauges will be in Major Flood Stage.
 
_____________________________________________________________________________
 
Central US Precipitation Since January 1st

Take a look at how much precipitation has fallen across the Central US so far this year. Interestingly, some spots are well above since January 1st and there doesn't seem to be an end in the precipitation potential through the end of June. Unfortunately, quite a bit of this has fallen since May 1st, which has caused many rivers to reach Major Flood Stage and even Record Flood Stage. Some farm fields are flooded and are in rough shape this growing season.

____________________________________________________________________________

Lingering rain Monday. Full Blow Summer in 5 Days
By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas

One of my favorite movies of all-time is the Sandlot. There's something nostalgic about spending hot summer days at the community pool, playing baseball on a dusty neighborhood field and long summer nights. I look back fondly on my childhood days and remember doing just that. Coming home when the street lights flipped on with dirty feet and scraped knees. Ah yes, those were the days!

Welcome to the some of the longest nights of the year. Our sunset is still after 9PM, but twilight lasts well after 10PM. Days are getting shorter, albeit very slowly. In fact, our sunset won't be earlier than 9PM until mid July!

Weather conditions remain a bit unsettled today with lingering showers and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder. The good news is it won't be a washout, as most of the steady rain wraps up early in the day.

The summer stickies return later this week as high temps flirt with 90 degrees and dewpoints climb well into the 60s. I predict that many co-workers and favorite neighbors will start complaining about it being 'too hot'.
_____________________________________________

Extended Forecast

MONDAY: Lingering rain & rumbles. Winds: NW 5-10. High: 75.

MONDAY NIGHT: Chance of showers early, then gradual clearing. Winds: NW 5-10. Low: 62.

TUESDAY: Dry start. Isolated PM showers north. Winds: W 10-15. High: 81.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, dry and warm. Winds: W 5. Wake-up: 60. High: 85.

THURSDAY: Hello summer! Sticky with PM storms. Winds: ESE 5-10. Wake-up: 67. High: 87.

FRIDAY: Hot and humid. Isolated PM storms. Winds: SSE 5-10. Wake-up: 70. High: 90.

SATURDAY: Steamy. Go jump in a lake. Winds: S 10-15. Wake-up: 70. High: 90.

SUNDAY: Breezy. Another great pool day. Winds: S 10-20. Wake-up: 69. High: 89.
______________________________________________________

This Day in Weather History
June 24th

2002: Heavy rains fall on already saturated ground, leading to flooding. 5.50 inches fall at Delano, and half of a mobile home park at Howard Lake is evacuated due to rising water.

1972: Frost develops across northeast Minnesota. Duluth has a low of 35 and Tower bottoms out at 32.
__________________________________________________

Average High/Low for Minneapolis
June 24th

Average High: 82F (Record: 101F set in 1988)
Average Low: 62F (Record: 44F set in 1972)

Record Rainfall: 2.36" set in 1911
Record Snowfall: NONE
_________________________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
June 24th

Sunrise: 5:27am
Sunset: 9:03pm

Hours of Daylight: ~15 hours & 36 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 11  seconds
Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): ~ 20 seconds
__________________________________________________________

Moon Phase for June 24th at Midnight
0.1 Days Before Last Quarter Moon

See more from Space HERE:

___________________________________

What's in the Night Sky?

"Tonight – June 24, 2019 – if you’re located around 40 degrees north latitude, it’s your latest evening twilight for the year. The longest evening twilights always happen around the summer solstice. Although the Northern Hemisphere’s summer solstice, and longest day, happened a few days ago on June 21, the latest twilight at 40 degrees north latitude always occurs several days afterwards, on or near June 24. The parallel 40 degrees north passes through the cities of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Columbus, Ohio; it sweeps through the northern suburbs of Indianapolis, Indiana and Denver, Colorado. Want to know for your latitude? Click here and check the “astronomical twilight” box. The year’s latest sunsets don’t come exactly on the solstice either. For 40 degrees north latitude, the latest sunset happens about a week after the summer solstice, on or near June 27."

See more from Earth Sky HERE:

___________________________________________________________________________
 
Average Tornadoes By State in June
 
According to NOAA, the number of tornadoes in June is still very high across much of the nation. Interestingly, Minnesota average the most tornadoes in June than any other month during the year with 15.
______________________________________________________________________________
 
2019 Preliminary Tornado Count
 
Here's the 2019 preliminary tornado count across the nation, which shows nearly 1,000 tornadoes since the beginning of the year. May was a very active month and produced several hundred tornadoes across the Central uS and across parts of the Ohio Valley.
 
 _______________________________________________________________________________

2019 Preliminary Tornado Count

Here's a look at how many tornadoes there have been across the country so far this year. The preliminary count through June 21st suggests that there have been a total of 1,191,  which is above the 2005-2015 short term average of 965. Interestingly, this has been the busiest tornado season since 2011, when nearly 1,564 tornadoes were reported.
 
________________________________________________________________________
 
Monday Weather Outlook
 
Here's a look at high temps across the nation on Monday, which shows cooler than average readings continuing across much of the Central and Western US. However, folks in the Southeast will still be nearly +5F above average with temps warming into the 90s. 
 
___________________________________________________________________________
 
National Weather Outlook
 
The weather outlook through the first part of the week suggests a fairly potent storm moving through the Central US with areas of strong to severe storms and locally heavy rain. Keep in mind that many folks in the Central US have been dealing with heavy rains over the last several weeks, so the ground is saturated and more flooding can't be ruled out. 
 

______________________________________________________________________________
 
Heavy Ranifall Potential
 
According to NOAA's WPC, there will be pockets of locally heavy rain across parts of the Central US, including the Southern US and even into the Upper Midwest/Great Lakes region. Note that folks in the Southwest will stay mainly dry over the next 7 days.
 
___________________________________________________________________________
 
"How a Rare Solar ‘Superflare’ Could Cripple Humanity"
 
"Our networked, electrified society makes us uniquely vulnerable to the effects of sudden solar weather. Life on Earth wouldn’t be possible without the steady shine of our sun, but every now and again, it flares up, at times so strongly it disrupts cell phone calls, knocks a satellite or two silly, trips a power grid, even in one extreme case, starts fires. But in modern times at least, the sun hasn’t yet erupted in a “superflare” — the kind of colossal cosmic disturbance scientists have detected emanating from sun-like stars elsewhere in the galaxy. But a new study suggests it could happen here. And the results would be catastrophic. “Our study shows that superflares are rare events,” says Yuta Notsu, a visiting researcher in the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics at the University of Colorado, Boulder. “But there is some possibility that we could experience such an event in the next 100 years or so.”
 
See more from One Zero HERE:
 

_____________________________________________________________________________
 
"Could 5G take weather forecasting back to the 1980s?"
 
"Some scientists fear that the new fifth generation of wireless networks interferes with critical satellite data needed for accurate storm forecasting. As a super cyclone packing 150-mile-per-hour winds swirls in the Atlantic only a few hundred miles east of South Florida, residents with memories of the destruction wrought by monster storms like Andrew and Irma tune in to local broadcast stations and the Web for the latest storm updates, hanging on forecasters’ every word.  But what if the computer models used by those forecasters were unreliable? The time needed to prepare for the storm would be significantly reduced, putting lives and property in peril. Some scientists fear that is what could happen when the fifth generation of cellular networks is rolled out across the U.S. While 5G will offer download speeds as much as 100 times faster than existing mobile networks, the technology, they say, interferes with critical satellite data used to help observe and forecast hurricanes. Their primary concern is with the 24-gigahertz frequency the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is using for 5G. The band is located in close proximity to one of the frequencies (22.235 gigahertz) emitted by the water vapor molecule, thought to be a critical component used to make accurate weather forecasts."

See more from Miami News HERE:

________________________________________________________________________________

"A photo of a bizarre cloud formation in Virginia looks just like the swirling sky from Van Gogh's 'Starry Night'"

"A woman in Virginia captured a stunning and rare natural occurrence in a photo that resembles a literal masterpiece. Amy Christie Hunter told INSIDER she spotted a bizarre cloud formation materializing over Smith Mountain Lake in Virginia on Tuesday evening. The wave-like clouds were so striking that Hunter snapped a photo, and the result is reminiscent of the swirling brushwork in the sky of Van Gogh's iconic 1889 painting "The Starry Night."

See more from Insider HERE:

______________________________________________________________________________

"What is the summer solstice? The answer might surprise you."

"Once a year, an astronomical alignment ushers in this seasonal change. Amazing facts and myths surround it. This year, the northern summer solstice falls on June 21 at 11:54 a.m. ET. South of the Equator, this same moment marks the unofficial beginning of winter. Solstices occur at the same time around the world, but their local times vary with time zones. Solstices occur because Earth’s axis of rotation is tilted about 23.4 degrees relative to Earth's orbit around the sun. This tilt is what drives our planet's seasons, as the Northern and Southern Hemispheres get unequal amounts of sunlight over the course of a year. From March to September, the Northern Hemisphere is tilted more toward the sun, driving its spring and summer. From September to March, the Northern Hemisphere is tilted away, so it feels autumn and winter. The Southern Hemisphere's seasons are reversed."
 
See more from Nat Geo HERE:
 

____________________________________________________________________________
 
"HOW TO EXPLAIN A GIANT HOLE IN ANTARCTIC ICE"
 
"One such hole that appeared in 2016 and 2017 drew intense curiosity from scientists and reporters. Though even bigger gaps had formed decades before, this was the first time oceanographers had a chance to truly monitor the unexpected gap in Antarctic winter sea ice. The new study combines satellite images of the sea ice cover, robotic drifters, and even seals wearing sensors to better understand the phenomenon. The findings appear in the journal Nature. “We thought this large hole in the sea ice—known as a polynya—was something that was rare, maybe a process that had gone extinct. But the events in 2016 and 2017 forced us to reevaluate that,” says lead author Ethan Campbell, a doctoral student in oceanography at the University of Washington. “Observations show that the recent polynyas opened from a combination of factors—one being the unusual ocean conditions, and the other being a series of very intense storms that swirled over the Weddell Sea with almost hurricane-force winds.”

See more from Futurity HERE: 

____________________________________________________________________________

"Cyclone, hurricane, typhoon: What's the difference?"

"As Cyclone Vayu rages in the Indian ocean, you may be wondering what a cyclone even is. But if you've ever survived a hurricane or typhoon, you already know the answer. That's because hurricanes, cyclones, and typhoons are all the same weather phenomenon. Scientists just call these storms different things depending on where they occur. In the Atlantic and northern Pacific, the storms are called "hurricanes," after the Caribbean god of evil, named Hurrican. In the northwestern Pacific, the same powerful storms are called "typhoons." In the southeastern Indian Ocean and southwestern Pacific, they are called "severe tropical cyclones." In the northern Indian Ocean, they're called "severe cyclonic storms." In the southwestern Indian Ocean, they're just "tropical cyclones." To be classified as a hurricane, typhoon, or cyclone, a storm must reach wind speeds of at least 74 miles per hour (119 kilometers per hour)."

See more from Nat Geo HERE:

__________________________________________________________________________

Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX

Older Post

Somewhat Soggy Sunday. Hotter and Humid Ahead