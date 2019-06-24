______________________________________________________________________________
Monday Thunder Threat
According to NOAA's SPC, there is a Marginal Risk of severe storms across southeastern MN and the Twin Cities, while much of the rest of the state is under a general thunderstorms risk. With that said, only a few isolated storms maybe possible in the Marginal Risk area, but most shouldn't see anything significant.
Take a look at how much precipitation has fallen across the Central US so far this year. Interestingly, some spots are well above since January 1st and there doesn't seem to be an end in the precipitation potential through the end of June. Unfortunately, quite a bit of this has fallen since May 1st, which has caused many rivers to reach Major Flood Stage and even Record Flood Stage. Some farm fields are flooded and are in rough shape this growing season.
Lingering rain Monday. Full Blow Summer in 5 Days
By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas
One of my favorite movies of all-time is the Sandlot. There's something nostalgic about spending hot summer days at the community pool, playing baseball on a dusty neighborhood field and long summer nights. I look back fondly on my childhood days and remember doing just that. Coming home when the street lights flipped on with dirty feet and scraped knees. Ah yes, those were the days!
Welcome to the some of the longest nights of the year. Our sunset is still after 9PM, but twilight lasts well after 10PM. Days are getting shorter, albeit very slowly. In fact, our sunset won't be earlier than 9PM until mid July!
Weather conditions remain a bit unsettled today with lingering showers and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder. The good news is it won't be a washout, as most of the steady rain wraps up early in the day.
The summer stickies return later this week as high temps flirt with 90 degrees and dewpoints climb well into the 60s. I predict that many co-workers and favorite neighbors will start complaining about it being 'too hot'.
Extended Forecast
MONDAY: Lingering rain & rumbles. Winds: NW 5-10. High: 75.
MONDAY NIGHT: Chance of showers early, then gradual clearing. Winds: NW 5-10. Low: 62.
TUESDAY: Dry start. Isolated PM showers north. Winds: W 10-15. High: 81.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny, dry and warm. Winds: W 5. Wake-up: 60. High: 85.
THURSDAY: Hello summer! Sticky with PM storms. Winds: ESE 5-10. Wake-up: 67. High: 87.
FRIDAY: Hot and humid. Isolated PM storms. Winds: SSE 5-10. Wake-up: 70. High: 90.
SATURDAY: Steamy. Go jump in a lake. Winds: S 10-15. Wake-up: 70. High: 90.
SUNDAY: Breezy. Another great pool day. Winds: S 10-20. Wake-up: 69. High: 89.
This Day in Weather History
June 24th
2002: Heavy rains fall on already saturated ground, leading to flooding. 5.50 inches fall at Delano, and half of a mobile home park at Howard Lake is evacuated due to rising water.
1972: Frost develops across northeast Minnesota. Duluth has a low of 35 and Tower bottoms out at 32.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
June 24th
Average High: 82F (Record: 101F set in 1988)
Average Low: 62F (Record: 44F set in 1972)
Record Rainfall: 2.36" set in 1911
Record Snowfall: NONE
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
June 24th
Sunrise: 5:27am
Sunset: 9:03pm
Hours of Daylight: ~15 hours & 36 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 11 seconds
Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): ~ 20 seconds
Moon Phase for June 24th at Midnight
0.1 Days Before Last Quarter Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
"Tonight – June 24, 2019 – if you’re located around 40 degrees north latitude, it’s your latest evening twilight for the year. The longest evening twilights always happen around the summer solstice. Although the Northern Hemisphere’s summer solstice, and longest day, happened a few days ago on June 21, the latest twilight at 40 degrees north latitude always occurs several days afterwards, on or near June 24. The parallel 40 degrees north passes through the cities of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Columbus, Ohio; it sweeps through the northern suburbs of Indianapolis, Indiana and Denver, Colorado. Want to know for your latitude? Click here and check the “astronomical twilight” box. The year’s latest sunsets don’t come exactly on the solstice either. For 40 degrees north latitude, the latest sunset happens about a week after the summer solstice, on or near June 27."
2019 Preliminary Tornado Count
"A photo of a bizarre cloud formation in Virginia looks just like the swirling sky from Van Gogh's 'Starry Night'"
"A woman in Virginia captured a stunning and rare natural occurrence in a photo that resembles a literal masterpiece. Amy Christie Hunter told INSIDER she spotted a bizarre cloud formation materializing over Smith Mountain Lake in Virginia on Tuesday evening. The wave-like clouds were so striking that Hunter snapped a photo, and the result is reminiscent of the swirling brushwork in the sky of Van Gogh's iconic 1889 painting "The Starry Night."
"What is the summer solstice? The answer might surprise you."
"Cyclone, hurricane, typhoon: What's the difference?"
"As Cyclone Vayu rages in the Indian ocean, you may be wondering what a cyclone even is. But if you've ever survived a hurricane or typhoon, you already know the answer. That's because hurricanes, cyclones, and typhoons are all the same weather phenomenon. Scientists just call these storms different things depending on where they occur. In the Atlantic and northern Pacific, the storms are called "hurricanes," after the Caribbean god of evil, named Hurrican. In the northwestern Pacific, the same powerful storms are called "typhoons." In the southeastern Indian Ocean and southwestern Pacific, they are called "severe tropical cyclones." In the northern Indian Ocean, they're called "severe cyclonic storms." In the southwestern Indian Ocean, they're just "tropical cyclones." To be classified as a hurricane, typhoon, or cyclone, a storm must reach wind speeds of at least 74 miles per hour (119 kilometers per hour)."
