NEW YORK — Ling Ma's apocalyptic debut novel "Severance" and Rebecca Solnit's essay collection "Call Them by Their True Names" are among the winners of the Kirkus Prize.
Trade publication Kirkus Reviews announced winners Thursday in fiction, nonfiction and young readers' literature. Each receive $50,000. The other recipients are author Derrick Barnes and illustrator Gordon C. James for the children's book "Crown: An Ode to the Fresh Cut."
The Kirkus Prize was founded in 2014. Previous winners include Ta-Nehisi Coates, Susan Faludi and Jason Reynolds.
