A rite-of-passage for a generation’s worth of teenage rock fans, the Vans Warped Tour is bidding farewell to the Twin Cities this summer in same-as-it-ever-was fashion: On a Sunday outside Canterbury Park in Shakopee with a few dozen punk, metal and indie-rap acts not often seen at other summer festivals.

Less Than Jake, Every Time I Die, Reel Big Fish, State Champs, Waterparks, 3OH3!, Simple Plan, Asking Alexandria, Twiztid and Mayday Parade are among the bigger names for the touring festival’s final Minnesota date, July 22. See the full list of confirmed performers below. "Special guests" are also being teased in each city on the trek.

The lineup was announced Thursday afternoon, following Warped founder Kevin Lyman’s proclamation in November that 2018 would be the final year for the tour.

Warped has been a summer concert tradition since 1995. Along the way, it became a haven for such punk bands as Bad Religion, NOFX and Rancid and provided an early boost to the likes of No Doubt, Paramore, Kid Rock, Blink-182 and Minnesota favorites such as Atmosphere and Motion City Soundtrack. Oh, and somehow Katy Perry, too.

“Traveling around the country with a tour this size in the landscape that we’re in is… to be honest, I’m just tired,” Lyman said in a Billboard interview, where he cited a decrease in young first-timers to the festival last year. “That casual fan that’s learning how to go to a music festival -- they were not there last summer... It was a really great show, sponsors were happy, but our attendance was down.”

Tickets for Minnesota's final Warped Tour go-round were already on sale before the lineup announcement for the still-so-punk price of $45 for general-admission or $100 for the "Best Day Ever" package via the Warped Tour site. They can also be bought in person at all Down in the Valley stores or by phone at 866-468-3401.

Here's the whole shebang:

3OH!3 / As It Is / Asking Alexandria / Assuming We Survive / Broadside / Capstan / Chase Atlantic / Chelsea Grin / Crown the Empire / Dayseeker / Deez Nuts / Doll Skin / Don Broco / Every Time I Die / Farewell Winters / Four Year Strong / Grayscale / Harm’s Way / Ice Nine Kills / In Hearts Wake / Issues / Knuckle Puck / Kublai Kahn / Less Than Jake / Lighterburns / Makeout / Mayday Parade / Motionless in White / Movements / My Children MyBride / Nekrogoblikon / Palaye Royale / Real Friends / Reel Big Fish / Sharptooth / Simple Plan / Sleep On It / State Champs / Story Untold / The Amity Affliction / The Interrupters / The Maine / This Wild Life / Tonight Alive / Trash Boat / Twiztid / Unearth / Wage War Waterparks / We the Kings / With Confidence