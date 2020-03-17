GREEN BAY PACKERS (14-4)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: WR Geronimo Allison, OT Bryan Bulaga, S Ibraheim Campbell, RB Tyler Ervin, OLB Kyler Fackrell, LB B.J. Goodson, WR Ryan Grant, TE Marcedes Lewis, LB Blake Martinez, S Will Redmond, OT Jason Spriggs, OT Jared Veldheer, FB Dan Vitale, CB Tramon Williams.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENT: FB Malcolm Johnson.

NEEDS: Packers' inability to slow down San Francisco rushing attack in NFC championship game revealed team's shortcomings on defensive line and at inside linebacker. Concerns at ILB were pressing even before the Giants announced they had agreed to terms with Martinez, who has led Packers in tackles each of last three seasons. Packers began addressing that issue by agreeing to terms with former Browns LB Christian Kirksey. Aaron Rodgers could use more targets to complement three-time Pro Bowl selection Davante Adams, lone Packer with as many as 500 yards receiving last season.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $15 million.