Skiing superstar and Minnesota native Lindsey Vonn, making her eighth and final appearance at the Alpine world championships, will compete in the women’s super-G on Tuesday in Are, Sweden (5:25 a.m., NBCSN).

It’s the first of her two scheduled events at the championships before she retires from competitive skiing (she’s also entered in Sunday’s downhill). The 34-year-old Vonn announced on Friday that she is calling it quits because of her battered knees.

She said she felt fine Monday after the opening downhill training session. She placed 11th after starting with the No. 1 bib.

“Today I was just trying to get a feel for the terrain and I wasn’t looking to be fast, so in general, it was fine,” Vonn said. “It was solid. Hard going No. 1. I didn’t really get the line right, but my knee feels decent so I’m looking forward to tomorrow and we’ll see what happens.”

Among Vonn competitors will be American Mikaela Shiffrin, who has won all three World Cup super-Gs she has entered this season and leads the discipline standings.

News services