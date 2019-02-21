A group of middle school girls had a fun night in Lakeville watching Lauren Jensen, a 5-9 junior guard, break her school scoring record with 47 points during Lakeville North's 84-74 overtime victory over Apple Valley.

It was the fourth time this season that Jensen has broken the school record, which had been 35 points by Liz Podominick in 2002. Jensen has games of 37, 42 and 43 points, in addition to the 47 she scored Tuesday.

But that's not what we're going to dwell on, beyond pointing out that Jensen broke the record this time with Gophers coach Lindsay Whalen in the gym. (Podominick was Minnesota's Miss Basketball in 2003 and a teammate of Whalen's at the University of Minnesota.)

But that's not what we're going to dwell on, either.

We're here for the elementary school kids, who asked Whalen for a picture. She obliged.

