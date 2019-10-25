Gophers women’s basketball coach Lindsay Whalen picked up another commitment for her 2020 class in Racine (Wis.) Lutheran guard Caroline Strande.

Strande announced her decision on Twitter Friday afternoon.

The 5-11 Strande was named Racine County player of the year as a junior last spring after averaging 29.3 points, 10.2 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 4.8 steals for Lutheran, which finished 21-3.

After making an early commitment to Bradley University, Strande reopened her recruitment over the summer. She also received offers from Illinois, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Villanova and West Virginia.

Given four stars and ranked as the 70th overall player in the 2020 class by the prospectsnation.com, Strande joins Columbus (Ohio) point guard Alexia Smith and post player Erin Hedman from New Berlin, Wis. as players who have committed to the Gophers’ 2020 class.

KENT YOUNGBLOOD