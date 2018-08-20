Lindsay Whalen by the numbers

Regular-season numbers for Lynx guard Lindsay Whalen, who is retiring after this season:

323 WNBA wins in 15 seasons

480 Games played (283 with Lynx)

5,523 Points (3,233 with Lynx)

500 Steals (224 with Lynx)

1,813 Rebounds (981 with Lynx)

2,348 Assists (1,384 with Lynx)