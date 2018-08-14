Lindsay Whalen by the numbers
1 Final Four appearance
2 Olympic gold medals
4 WNBA championships
6 Number of times selected to All-Star team
13 Minnesota Gophers jersey number, retired
322 Wins, most in WNBA
2,337 Career assists, third-most in league history
