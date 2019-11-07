NEW YORK — Spike Lee will receive Film at Lincoln Center's 46th Chaplin Award.
Lincoln Center announced Thursday that the 62-year-old filmmaker will be honored in its annual fundraising gala on April 27.
For its 50th anniversary last year, Lincoln Center skipped a Chaplin Award honoree and instead hosted a special gala that featured Martin Scorsese, Pedro Almodovar, Tilda Swinton and others.
The four previous Chaplin Award winners were Helen Mirren, Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman and Robert Redford.
A selected retrospective of Lee's films will also play alongside the event. Lee's last film, "BlacKkKlasman" was nominated for six Oscars including best picture.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Suit: Guards attacked student at historically black school
A former student at a historically black college in Alabama says he was beaten and injured after a college dean ordered campus security guards to…
Variety
More than 2,000 in US diagnosed in vaping illness outbreak
New government figures show more than 2,000 people have been diagnosed with vaping illnesses in the still-unsolved U.S. outbreak.
Variety
Travelers mull safety amid Arizona-Mexico border violence
An unusual string of violence south of Arizona's border with Mexico has sparked warnings by American authorities and is forcing U.S. citizens who say they won't stop crossing into Mexico to at least consider how to travel more safely.
National
House Democrat criticizes Mississippi chicken plant raids
A U.S. House committee chairman says it's "disappointing" that President Donald Trump's administration is selectively enforcing laws to apprehend immigrant workers who are in the U.S. illegally but not prosecute employers.
Music
Hear Trampled by Turtles remake Radiohead from upcoming covers EP
The five-song collection, out Dec. 6, also includes tunes by Warren Zevon, Iris DeMent, Neil Young and the Faces.