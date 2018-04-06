NEW YORK — Lin-Manuel Miranda thought he had a migraine. It turns out the Broadway star really had shingles.
Miranda tweeted on Thursday the diagnosis was caught early, but he's been quarantined from his 8-week-old son. He says his ophthalmologist has blurred his eyes and he's wearing a mask. He posted a "Phantom of the Opera" gif.
Miranda's son, Francisco, was born in February. He also has a 3-year-old son, Sebastian.
The 38-year-old wrote the book, music and lyrics and starred in the Broadway smash "Hamilton."
Shingles is a viral disease that causes a painful rash that is usually resolved within days or weeks.
