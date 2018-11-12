NEW YORK — "Hamilton" playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda and prize-winning visual artist Carrie Mae Weems are set for a public chat next month.
Miranda and Weems will appear together Dec. 4 at the annual "Chairman's Evening" of the MacDowell artist colony.
The event will be held at the High Line Hotel in Manhattan and will be moderated by MacDowell chair Michael Chabon, the Pulitzer Prize winning novelist.
Chairman's evenings feature artists from different media in conversation.
Previous chairman's evenings have included Paul Simon, Martin Scorsese and Ta-Nehisi Coates.
