PARIS — The Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille will host the Davis Cup final for the second successive year when defending champion France takes on Croatia from Nov. 23-25, organizers said on Friday.

There were raucous scenes in the northern city last November when Lucas Pouille beat Steve Darcis to seal France's 3-2 victory over Belgium.

Lille also staged the 2014 final when France was beaten by Switzerland.

The French tennis federation is expected to announce next week whether it will be a clay surface or a hard court in November.